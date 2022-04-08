BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (WSPA) – A house was destroyed after it caught fire early Thursday morning in Boiling Springs. Neighbors said it was struck by lightning.

According to the Boiling Springs Fire Department, the call came in at 2:02 a.m. in reference to a house fire in the 100 block of Bridgeville Way in the Glenlake Subdivision.

Once the fire was out, the firefighters spoke with neighbors who said, “we heard a loud boom and saw a big flash.”

While the fire department can not confirm that a lightning bolt struck the house, firefighters said it is a high possibility with the time of the call and the time of the storm.

The fire department said the house was destroyed, and two other houses were damaged.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.