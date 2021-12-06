Upstate lawmaker elected new SC Senate President

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — State senators have elected Senator Thomas Alexander of Oconee County as their next President.

President Alexander was first elected to the South Carolina Senate in 1994. He served in the South Carolina House from 1987 to 1994.

As President, he will now preside over the Senate.

NEW: Senator Thomas Alexander (R-Oconee) has been elected as the next Senate President. @WSPA7 pic.twitter.com/pJoypLTrEp — Jason Raven (@JasonRaven_) December 6, 2021

Former President, Senator Harvey Peeler (R-Cherokee) stepped down from his role of President to take over as Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee Monday afternoon.

Late Senator Hugh Leatherman held the chairmanship for that committee until his passing in November.

Under Senate rules, a committee chairman cannot hold the Presidency.

President Alexander will also be giving up his chairmanship of the Labor, Commerce, and Industry Committee. Senator Tom Davis (R-Beaufort) will take over as chairman of the LCI committee.

Senate Minority Leader Brad Hutto (D-Orangeburg) said in a statement: