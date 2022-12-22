GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The 12-year-old accused of shooting and killing a fellow classmate at Tanglewood Middle School will remain in detention at the Department of Juvenile Justice. He appeared before a judge Thursday morning in Greenville County.

7NEWS previously reported that the 12-year-old student, whose identity is not being released due to his age, was charged with the murder of Jamari Cortez Bonaparte-Jackson and other weapons charges.

The now 13-year-old boy appeared for a second detention hearing days before Christmas in Greenville County family court.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s office, the student shot and killed Jackson in the 700 wing of the school of Tanglewood Middle School on March 31.

As deputies searched the surrounding areas, they located the suspect hiding under the deck of a residence in the 3000 block of Old Easley Bridge Road.

The suspected shooter has been in the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice since the shooting.

Inside the courtroom Thursday, the defense asked the judge to release the suspect on bond.

“My client has no record. He’s never been to DJJ. He comes from a good family,” said Ryan Beasley, defense attorney.

Both sides shared evidence to the judge of text exchanges between the boy and the victim prior to the shooting. It’s evidence that the suspect’s attorney believes stems from a history of violence at the school.

“There is a lot of violence in this case. Violence has gone on at Tanglewood for a long time. It’s not a secret. You can look at the stats,” said Beasley.

According to the state, the now 13-year-old suspect has been involved in at least five fights while at DJJ.

The state in return asked the judge to keep the boy in detention.

“Of course we are opposed to that and the judge agreed that he is not fit to be outside of the DJJ until we can have our full waiver hearing to ask the judge for him to be waived to general sessions court based on the level of violence of this case,” said Walt Wilkins, 13th Circuit Solicitor.

During the hearing, the judge ordered continued detention at DJJ for the suspect and for him to begin counseling until a waiver hearing is held requesting the case be taken to General Sessions court. That waiver will determine if he is tried as adult.

The suspect is expected to appear back in court for the waiver hearing in spring of next year.