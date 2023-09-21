HALL COUNTY, Ga. (WSPA) – An Upstate teen was found shot on a Georgia road Tuesday afternoon and later died.

According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 2000 block of Walker Street near Chicopee Street at 4:30 p.m.

Deputies found Junior Gabriel Linares, 18, of Greenville, with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Deputies recovered a handgun and interviewed people who were at the location at the time of the gunshot.

The sheriff’s office said there is no danger to the public and there have been no arrests or criminal charges filed in the case at this time.