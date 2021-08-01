Upstate teenager’s battle with osteosarcoma: Emma June continues to spread positivity in community

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A 15-year old Upstate girl has been through a lot over the last year and a half. Emma June Kent has been battling osteosarcoma. However, there’s one motto that has gotten her through a lot.

“I always say it’s easier to be happy, than it is sad,” Emma June Kent told us.

Emma June has seen a lot of joy and love over the last 18 months.

“Everyone has been so nice and so kind,” Kent said.

She rang the bell to celebrate the end of chemotherapy near the end of 2020. Emma June was diagnosed with osteosarcoma during the first part of that year. It started with what was believed to be a sports-related injury.

Shortly after the cries of happiness over ending chemo though, an x-ray showed another tumor.

“I knew if there was a reoccurrence in the leg, that I would have to have an amputation so I knew we had to have it done,” said Kent.

She said recovery hasn’t been easy. She can’t get a prosthetic until things heal more. But despite the pain and hardships this young girl has faced, you’ll rarely see her without a smile.

“She has really been amazing with keeping a positive attitude even when life is throwing her curveballs. She continues to be helpful to other kids on the oncology floor when we’re in the hospital,” said Emma June’s Mom, Jamie Kent.

As for what’s next, Emma June said she’s eager to get back to school and all the activities she loves.

“I decided I will not be going back to school until I’m able to walk on my own with my prosthetic,” Kent told us.

Emma June just finished another round of chemotherapy, next up is immunotherapy which will last for weeks. But after that, June said she’ll be done with treatment other than having to do follow-up scans.

To help Emma June be more active, she has been asked to be part of a foundation that will donate athletic prosthesis to her.



There is also a fundraiser being held at the end of August to support this very cause. That is being held Saturday, August 21 at 6:30 P.M. at the Upward Star Center Turf Field.

You can find those details and follow more of Emma June’s journey here: https://www.facebook.com/teamemmajune



