A car crashes into a building in downtown Seneca (Source: City of Seneca Fire Department)

SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – A vehicle crashed into a building Wednesday afternoon in downtown Seneca.

According to the City of Seneca Fire Department, firefighters responded at 5:54 p.m. to a vehicle versus building at First Chapter on Ram Cat Alley.

Once on the scene, firefighters saw the vehicle was partially inside the building.

Firefighters said the driver, passengers and people inside the building were not injured.

The building only sustained damage to the front window and lower brick.

According to First Chapter, the store will be closed until repairs are made.