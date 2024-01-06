CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake Fire Marshal’s Office released blink video footage Friday of a recent attempted home arson. Anyone with any information on this is encouraged to contact officials.

The video shows one of at least two attempted arson cases in the 1800 block of Hearthside Court, in the Indian River area. The incidents occurred on Dec. 19 and Jan. 5 in the early morning hours. Footage from the December incident showed two suspects fleeing the scene, officials said.

According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, the suspects used a rock and a cinder block to break glass while trying to throw a molotov cocktail through the window. The rock was thrown on Dec. 19, and the cinder block was used during the Jan. 5 incident.

This video of a suspect caught on a home camera shows the moment the molotov cocktail hit a house on Jan. 5.

One subject appears to be wearing black jeans with a white design near the pocket, dark blue jacket with hood, black shoes and black baseball hat. The subject fled the scene on foot headed toward Allison Drive.