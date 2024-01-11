Diante Jackson (Portsmouth PD)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Detectives have tied the same suspect to a series of larcenies at an ABC store in Portsmouth — and WAVY has obtained video of one of the crimes.

A man who goes by @giftwrap_thegame online was at the store in the 1100 block of London Boulevard, where police say the crimes happened, when he heard some clanking and started recording. He gave WAVY permission to use his video in our coverage of the arrest.

In the video, you see the suspect turn the corner with his pants stuffed with what appears to be alcohol bottles.

Someone in the background on the video states “we hear it, we see it; you look stupid.”

The suspect then walks out the door and down the sidewalk.

The Portsmouth Police Department confirmed to WAVY they’ve identified the man in that video as 41-year-old Diante E. Jackson. He’s been charged with grand larceny and one misdemeanor.

Investigators say he stole more than $3,200 worth of alcohol total from all the crimes. WAVY is working to learn just how many times that London Blvd. store has been hit.

If you have any additional information about this case, please call the Criminal Investigation Division at (757) 393-8536.

Thefts from ABC stores in Virginia have soared. Data shows there were 2,881 shoplifting incidents at ABC stores in the first six months of 2023. Over 9,700 bottles of alcohol were stolen with a total value of $551,662. One store in Portsmouth was robbed 116 times. WAVY has reached out to Virginia ABC to find out if it’s the same one mentioned in the cases above.

Last summer, Virginia ABC issued a news release listing ways it is addressing theft at its retail stores. Those changes included “emphasizing staff interaction with customers, minimizing the quantity of high-theft products placed on shelves at any one time, moving products for maximum visibility by staff members, lowering inventory levels at stores and adding additional in-store staff.” Virginia ABC also budgeted for with two staff members in Fiscal Year 2024 dedicated to loss prevention.

Read more about the Virginia ABC efforts to address what it refers to as Retail Shrink.