Virginia community rallies together for five children who recently lost both parents

SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — A community in Isle of Wight is coming together for a family in need this holiday season.

Chris Carter and Dwayne Wilson are still processing the death of their best friend Robert Wyatt.

“I grew up with him so I knew him all my life. We were so close, just like a brother from another mother,” said Carter.

Wyatt, Carter says, was a caring father who loved to help others and give back to the community. Now that same community is returning the favor.

“He loved to cook, cook for the community, make sure everybody eat and enjoy his kids. He had five kids and they just lost their mother, now they lost their father,” Carter stated.

Wyatt’s five children, 3-year-old Nasir, 9-year-old Nadirah, 10-year-old RJ, 11-year-old Mihyana and 12-year-old Marion need all the support and love to get them through the holiday season, their first without both parents.

“We’re just trying to help with Christmas, help with comforts, support. Just anything they need, anything,” Carter explained.

The children have created a Christmas wish list and are asking for gifts like clothing, makeup and electronics.

“As far as monetary value, none of that stuff could add up to what their father was,” Wilson said.

An Isle of Wight community is coming together to support a family in need this holiday season. The story tonight on @WAVY_News at 10 and 11. pic.twitter.com/dUwm9XZJ7I — Michelle Wolf (@MichelleWolfTV) November 25, 2021

Wilson and Carter have made it their mission to spread the word and to lift the children’s spirits.

“We’re trying to work together as a community, as a whole,” Wilson stated.

Gift donations and cards can be dropped off at Momentum 180 in Newport News.