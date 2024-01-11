RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Farm cash receipts in Virginia totaled more than $5 billion in 2022. That is according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The USDA releases its cash receipt report for each state at the start of every year. There is a lag. The numbers in the current report are from 2022.

The Virginia numbers were made public in a release from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS).

These are Virginia’s top 20 commodities ranked by cash receipts:

1 Broilers $1,602,080,000

2 Cattle and calves $482,253,000

3 Turkeys $453,838,000

4 Dairy products, Milk $395,640,000

5 Soybeans $351,660,000

6 Miscellaneous crops* $343,450,000

7 Corn $339,486,000

8 All other animals and products** $255,300,000

9 Floriculture $143,702,000

10 Chicken eggs $139,161,000

11 Hay $136,076,000

12 Wheat $75,982,000

13 Hogs $74,269,000

14 Cotton lint, Upland $72,970,000

15 Tobacco $70,664,000

16 Apples $55,311,000

17 Peanuts $33,163,000

18 Cottonseed $14,614,000

19 Pumpkins $11,899,000

20 Trout $2,219,000

While farm receipts were up over the year prior, that did not translate to higher profits for farmers.

VDACS Commissioner Joseph Guthrie was quoted in the release: “Higher commodity cash receipts are great. However, this data is from a year with an extremely volatile market, and the data reflects that. Commodity prices fluctuated widely. Although they were high through much of the year, hopes for Virginia producers to make significant profits were largely offset by high input prices, particularly for fuel and fertilizer. Severe weather, avian influenza, labor shortages, and other effects of inflation were also significant challenges during the year.”