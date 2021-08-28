Virginia father accused of murdering both of his infant children one year apart scheduled to plead guilty

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man accused of murdering his son, daughter, and girlfriend, is scheduled to plead guilty in October.

DuWayne Warren was arrested on Dec. 30 and charged with murdering his 3-month-old son, Damere, and his 22-year-old girlfriend, Epifani Andrews, in their 6th Bay Street home. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that both mother and son were beaten. The OCME’s report also showed that Andrews was cut and stabbed more than 25 times, and that Damere may have been smothered.

The 26-year-old father allegedly told police that he was “sorry for what he did” and admitted to “squeezing the baby around the chest,” according to court documents. Warren also issued an apology on Facebook, which referenced another child who died a year prior:

I’m sorry. What I’ve done is unforgivable … Piff I love you so much n [sic] I’m sorry for not being a better and loving father to our babies may they RIP. I took everything from you and all I wanted to do is give you the world.” DuWayne Warren via a Facebook post

10 On Your Side investigators uncovered that Warren and Andrews had another baby a year before Damere. Their daughter, Evonne, died when she was 3 months old. The OCME determined Evonne died of “suspected asphyxia,” also known as suffocation. She also had blunt force trauma injuries to her body, which were healing when she died. The OCME ruled her death as undetermined.

Warren was charged with murdering Evonne in July after a grand jury indicted him.