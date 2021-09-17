Virginia offers free QR codes to verify COVID-19 vaccination status

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Got your COVID-19 vaccination in Virginia? You now have another free way to verify your vaccination status.

The Virginia Department of Health is now offering QR (quick response) codes that allow anyone vaccinated in Virginia to have a digital copy of their vaccination status, in addition to a vaccination card. You’ll be able to save the code on your phone or print it out.

To get yours, visit https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/, click “need a copy of your vaccination record?” and go through the steps. You can screenshot the QR code to your phone’s photos and save a pdf version.

VDH says QR codes offer greater security and efficiency, and they can’t be altered or forged like paper records. Businesses who want to verify a person’s vaccination status can scan the QR code with the free SMART Health Verifier App. The codes are available to anyone whose vaccination record includes a working phone number and is in the Virginia Immunization Information System (VIIS).

The good news is nearly all doses administered in the commonwealth are in VIIS, VDH says. If you got your shot at a pharmacy, physician’s office, health department clinic, federally qualified health center or community vaccination center, you’re likely in the system. Some doses given outside Virginia may also be in system, but doses given by federal agencies such as the Department of Defense or Department of Veterans Affairs are not reported to VIIS.

If you can’t get your QR code through VDH’s website, call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1) for assistance.

Virginia is the fifth state to use SMART Health for QR codes, VDH says.

People who get a third dose of the vaccine will have to go back and get an updated code afterwards. The original code will not update with your vaccination record.