Virginia Sheriff’s Office arrests school bus driver for DUI, child endangerment

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Bedford County Public Schools bus driver for driving while under the influence and child endangerment.

Deputies say they received a call from a concerned parent regarding her child’s bus driver on Thursday, Oct. 7, saying that the driver was acting suspicious during the morning elementary school bus route.

The sheriff’s office, the Department of Social Services, and Bedford County Public Schools looked into the complaint against 52-year-old Kimberly Ricketts of Campbell County.

After the investigation, authorities say Ricketts was arrested on four charges.

Three charges of felony child endangerment

One charge of driving while under the influence

She is being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail on a $3,000 secured bond.

Note: The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office released a correction saying that Kimberly Ricketts was 39 instead of 52.