WANTED: Alabama police search for man connected to murder of 19-year-old

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn Police Division is seeking information leading to the apprehension of Khalif Da’Quan Kellum, age 22, from Opelika, Alabama.

Kellum is being sought in connection with an ongoing murder investigation regarding the death of 19-year old Ca’Darius Deshun Whatley, who died in a shooting at The Beacon apartment complex in Auburn off S College Street according to investigators. The shooting happened Thursday night.

Warrants for Kellum’s arrest are currently outstanding for hindering prosecution first degree and tampering with physical evidence.

Kellum is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs about 315 pounds.

The Auburn Police Division requests that anyone with information about Kellum’s whereabouts, or any other information connected to the investigation, contact APD Detectives at 334-501-3140, call the tip line at 334-246-1391, or the 24-hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.