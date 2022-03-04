UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A wanted man was arrested Thursday following a Union County shooting.

We previously reported that Union County deputies responded Tuesday at 5:04 p.m. to the lower parking lot of the South Hill Sports Complex.

Once deputies arrived on scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

Deputies arrested Patrick Greer Williams 18, of Union, charged with accessory after the fact of a felony.

As of Wednesday evening, deputies were still looking for Mickey Ahtitt Naphoxay 20, of Union.

On Thursday, Naphoxay was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Deputies said the victim was flown to the hospital, underwent surgery and is expected to survive.