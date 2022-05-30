HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An apparent alligator was spotted in the ocean in the Cherry Grove area on Sunday.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources was called at about 3 p.m. to remove an approximately five-foot long alligator that was in the surf line, according to North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Donald Graham.

Video from a News13 viewer was taken at 18th Avenue North by Sea Cloisters. The video shows the gator going for a swim as a small crowd gathers in the area.

Courtesy: North Myrtle Beach Ocean Rescue/Facebook

North Myrtle Beach Ocean Rescue said the alligator was removed and was not harmed in the process. Officials remind the public if they see an animal outside of its natural habitat that it’s likely scared or confused and should be given space.