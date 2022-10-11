SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With less than a month until election day, all eyes are on the Georgia Senate race between Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock.

More specifically, Nexstar’s debate in Savannah is garnering a lot of attention considering it’s the only debate the pair have agreed to. The debate is happening Friday at 7 p.m. at the J.W. Marriott Savannah in Savannah’s Plant Riverside District.

Walker is seeking to retake the senate seat for Republicans and will challenge Democratic incumbent Warnock. Warnock won a special election in 2020, defeating incumbent Kelly Loeffler (R).

To gauge how much interest each candidate has received, WSAV used Google Trends. The site compares the search trends of both candidates, showing who was searched more frequently and when interest in them peaked.

Walker and Warnock’s recorded their highest traction during the week of Oct. 2. Walker notched a value of 100 — which represents peak popularity — during that week.

On Oct. 3, The Daily Beast reported that one of Walker’s former girlfriends claimed that he paid for an abortion for her in 2009. The woman claims he sent her a check worth $700 and a get-well-soon card. Walker has since denied those claims.

During that same week, Walker’s son Christian posted several videos to social media calling out Walker and asking him to stop “lying” about Christian’s upbringing and his mother.

Warnock also hit the campaign trail during the same time making stops in Savannah, Liberty County, Macon, Albany and Columbus.

According to the chart, for the rest of the 12 months, the pair hasn’t gained much traction in Google searches. Walker and Warnock began to trend during the week of May 22, when both Walker and Warnock easily won their primary elections.

In a recently-published poll, Warnock regained a slight 3-point lead. The InsiderAdvantage and Fox 5 in Atlanta poll claimed Warnock leads Walker 47% to 44%, with the remaining 3% going to the Libertarian Candidate Chase Oliver.

However, that 3 point-lead is still within the 4.2% margin of error. In a poll conducted by the same group in early September, Walker had a 3-point lead.

Voter registration hit its peak popularity during the week of Sept. 18.

The last day to register to vote in the November mid-term elections in Georgia is Oct. 11.