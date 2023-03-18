SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Wofford College hosted the celebration of life for former Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson on Saturday.

The celebration of life was held at the Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium on Wofford’s campus.

Richardson passed away on March 1 at the age of 86.

He attended Wofford College where he played football on a partial scholarship. After college, he was drafted by the Baltimore Colts.

On October 26, 1993, Richardson was awarded the NFL’s 29th franchise. He brought the team to the Carolinas in 1995.

Richardson’s life was not without controversy. In 2017, he sold the team after allegations of sexist and racist misconduct in the workplace. The team was purchased by the current owner, David Tepper, in May 2018.

In February 2021, Richardson made a $150 million gift to Wofford, pushing his personal contributions to the school to over a quarter of a billion dollars.