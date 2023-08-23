SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)- A suspect has been arrested after a man died in a shooting Tuesday night near the Upstate Coliving apartment complex.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office responded around 9 p.m. to the College Pointe Apartments near USC Upstate located at 1200 College Point Lane in Spartanburg.

Upon arrival, deputies found the man on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head. The coroner’s office identified him as Tyquirez Rashad Sims, 21.

USC Upstate confirmed with 7NEWS that Sims was not a student at the university.

“Our thoughts are with the victim and their loved ones during this difficult time. We will continue to cooperate with law enforcement as they conduct their investigation,” Director of Public Safety and Chief of Police Klay Peterson said.

From interviewing witnesses at the scene, deputies were able to identify the suspect as 23-year-old Zaria Aiyanna Owens, of Moore.

Officials were able to locate Owen’s vehicle at another apartment complex within city limits.

Early Tuesday morning, Owens turned herself into the sheriff’s office.

She attempted to make a self-defense claim according to deputies. However, witness accounts, forensic evidence and inconsistencies in her statement didn’t support her argument.

According to the Seventh Circuit Solicitor, Williams took Sims’ phone and gun, refused to give them back and later shot him in the head as he walked away. Investigators said Wednesday afternoon that they had recovered Sims’ phone but not the gun used to kill him.

Sims family said he was the father of a six-month-old child.

Williams was charged with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, assault and battery by a mob – third degree and criminal conspiracy. The third and fourth charges were based on warrants previously obtained by the Spartanburg Police Department.

Owens was denied bond Wednesday afternoon.