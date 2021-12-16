Woman arrested for alleged strong-arm robbery of Salvation Army Red Kettle

Altoona, Pa. - Sheetz announced a new partnership with DoorDash to provide on-demand delivery of convenience essentials and more from 560 Sheetz stores across Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia.

Starting Thursday, customers can place a Sheetz order for delivery through DoorDash’s website or mobile app. In late January 2022, Sheetz customers will also be able to order from Sheetz’s website and mobile app and have their items delivered exclusively through DoorDash Drive, DoorDash’s white-label fulfillment platform that powers direct delivery for any business.

Through DoorDash’s online and mobile food-ordering platform, customers can order what they want, when they want it from the comfort of their homes. A variety of Sheetz’s signature Made-to-Order (MTO®) menu and Sheetz Brothers Coffee beverages will be available including breakfast, lunch, dinner, and appetizer options. Convenience items such as bottled drinks, energy drinks, candy, snack bars, chips, and medicine will also be available for purchase and delivery through the platform.

“This new partnership with DoorDash allows Sheetz to significantly expand delivery options and further fulfill our mission to give customers what they want when they want it, how they want it,” said Ryan Sheetz, Vice President, Marketing & Brand. “Customers can still order from our extensive Made-to-Order menu and select custom options with the touch of a finger, and now, they can do it from the comfort of their home.”

“We are excited to partner with Sheetz to expand selection across the Mid-Atlantic region and give consumers a fast and simple way to access their favorite Sheetz convenience items, Made-to-Order foods, and more, on-demand,” said Shanna Prevé, Vice President, Business Development at DoorDash.

To recognize this new partnership, Sheetz and DoorDash have teamed up to offer $0 delivery fee on orders $15 or more from December 22, 2021, to January 5, 2022,*. The offer is only available at participating Sheetz locations when using the DoorDash platform.

Customers can find a participating Sheetz location near them here.