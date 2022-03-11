NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News woman charged in the fatal stabbing of her infant son and severe stabbing of her young daughter waived her right to a preliminary hearing on Friday morning.

Sarah Ganoe, 36, faces six felony charges including murder in the case. The “horrific” incident happened back in May 2021 on Hilltop Drive, off Warwick Boulevard just south of Lee Hall.

The infant, 10-month-old Zell Howard, died at the scene from stab wounds and Ganoe’s then 8-year-old daughter was rushed to Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters in Norfolk after being stabbed at least 50 times, police said.

Court documents in the case described a bizarre and gory scene at Ganoe’s home when police arrived.

“The thing they saw, they’ll remember for the rest of their careers,” Police Chief Steve Drew said back in 2021.

According to court documents, Ganoe admitted to stabbing the children with a pocket knife with a 2.5-inch blade.

“Don’t be sad, but the house will be bloody when you get home,” Ganoe texted to her fiance John Howard Monday night, according to court documents.

Documents said Howard found a large amount of blood in several bedrooms, and found Ganoe and her two children lying on the bed in the master bedroom.

Three family members were in court Friday morning but did not want to comment afterward.

Ganoe’s next court date is set for April 11.