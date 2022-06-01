MARATHON, Fla. (WGN) – A woman was killed and two children were injured in a parasailing accident in Florida on Memorial Day.

The woman and the two young males were parasailing in the city of Marathon, about 50 miles north of Key West, when “winds picked up” and the parasail struck Seven Mile Bridge, per a spokesperson with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The U.S. Coast Guard says a good Samaritan arrived on the scene, picked up the group and transported them to a marina, where they were met by emergency medical workers. All three were transported to a hospital in Marathon, according to Coast Guard officials.

The injured woman succumbed to her injuries. One of the injured boys was transported to a hospital in Miami for further treatment, a spokesperson for the FWC said.

The three victims were visiting the Florida Keys from Schaumburg, Illinois, according to the FWC.

“Our condolences are with the family and loved ones of those affected by Monday’s accident,” wrote Capt. Jason Ingram, Coast Guard Sector Key West commander, in a news release shared on Tuesday. “This was a tragedy for a family seeking to enjoy their visit to the Florida Keys.

“Our team, and our partners at Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, are investigating the accident to determine the causal factors and mitigate future casualties to make the waterways as safe as possible,” said Capt. Ingram.

FWC and the United States Coast Guard are investigating. Coast Guard officials said the boat towing the parasailers had previously been inspected by the Coast Guard.