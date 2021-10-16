Woman leaves ‘help note’ at cash register of South Carolina Food Lion

CLOVER, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and York County leaders are taking the opportunity to spread awareness.

Thursday afternoon a woman was shopping at a Clover Food Lion where she left a note for a cashier saying she feared the man she was with would harm her.

The cashier and management team contacted authorities and the York County Sheriff’s Office put out an alert with the woman’s photo on Twitter.

The woman was found safe and investigators say the case has been closed but the Executive Director of Safe Space says she wants people to know they have options if they’re in abusive relationships.

“The best thing to do is call the national domestic violence hotline. That number is 1-800-799-SAFE,” said Monica Kearney.

Kearney says 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men are experiencing domestic violence.

She says the period of escape is the most dangerous time.

“The more a victim begins to get help and resources and the more sometimes the batterer will try to cause more harm.”

If anyone needs help getting out of an abusive relationship, Kearney says,

“In Charlotte, there’s Safe Alliance… in Wake County, there’s Interact… in Franklin County there’s Safe Space.”

Kearney says victims need to also feel supported within their community.