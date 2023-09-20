ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two additional arrests have been made in connection to a missing man found dead on the side of the road in August.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office has charged 26-year-old Angel Bellis and 21-year-old Cassidy Cheek with accessory after the fact of the murder of 35-year-old Phillip Marshal Hughey.

Hughey was last seen on August 19th in the Williamston area. His body was discovered days later wrapped in a rug with many evident traumatic injuries on the side of Cox Lake Road near Campbell Road in Belton.

Investigators said it appeared that Hughley may have been alongside the road for several days.

Officials said anonymous tippers told them they believed that Hughey was killed by two suspects later identified as Jared Tierce and Jacob Barber along Woodtrail Drive.

Arrest warrants said that Tierce put a ratchet strap around the victim’s neck and applied force and Barber allegedly stabbed Hughey several times with a knife.

As of Tuesday, deputies have learned that Cheek destroyed evidence by burning Hughey’s clothes and Bellis saw his body after the crime but did not report the incident to law enforcement.

Both women were apprehended and booked into the Anderson County Detention Center where their bond has been denied.