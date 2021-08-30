York County GOP votes to censure Lindsey Graham for American Jobs Plan vote

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 14: Chairman Lindsey Graham, (R-SC). looks on as Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the third day of her Supreme Court confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill on October 14, 2020 in Washington, DC. Barrett was nominated by President Donald Trump to fill the vacancy left by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who passed away in September. (Photo by Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images)

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The York County Republican Party voted Thursday night to censure Senator Lindsey Graham for his vote on the American Jobs Plan and the American Jobs Plan.

The party voted to censure him for “voting contrary to conservative ideals,” when he voted to move the American Jobs Plan forward in July and August, according to the party. 83% of the members voted to censure him.

“Senator Graham has turned his back on the Republican Party Platform, those who worked to get him elected, and has put America’s interest’s second to China, and the rise of Marxism in the United States,” the party claimed.

The party also said Graham’s vote advances Critical Race Theory and broadband “equity mandates” which it claims would hurt South Carolina and increase taxes.

The party plans to bring the resolution to the full South Carolina State Republican Party at the next state meeting.

Read the full resolution below.

News13 has reached out to Lindsey Graham’s office for comment and are waiting to hear back.