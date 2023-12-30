KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. (Storyful) — SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket lifted off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Thursday, December 28, carrying the US Space Force’s (USSF) Boeing X-37 spaceplane into orbit.

The mission, designated USSF-52, marked Falcon Heavy’s ninth launch overall and the third Falcon Heavy launch in support of national security, according to SpaceX.

Footage shared by Florida resident Joey Giamfortone captures the rocket launching into space.

“Gotta love night-time rocket launches! Could see it clearly from over 100 miles away!” Giamfortone wrote.

SpaceX said the boosters landed safely.

Credit: Joey Giamfortone via Storyful