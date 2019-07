SPANISH CONTENT: 5 En Español 6/17

Netflix will cut down on smoking in future original programming, the streaming platform said in a statement to CBS site ComicBook.com. The move comes after criticism about the hit series "Stranger Things," which prominently features smoking from its main characters.

"Going forward, all new projects that we commission with ratings of TV-14 or below for series or PG-13 or below for films, will be smoking and e-cigarette free -- except for reasons of historical or factual accuracy," Netflix said in a statement obtained by ComicBook.com.