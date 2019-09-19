Sparking conversation for a stronger community

“Yes, there are challenges racially here in Greenville and Pitt County as there are throughout the country,” Said Bob Hudak, Human Relations Council, City of Greenville

The City of Greenville is trying to make an effort to address those challenges, through the cites Human Relations Committee.

“So it’s really exciting because these are positive concrete ways that we are finding about this diverse community that we need to pay more attention to,” said Hudak.

Wednesday night the committee continued its dialog about challenges in the community. People from all over Greenville came to the table to share ideas, connect and learn more about one another.

“We take everything seriously. We are a Human Relations Council and what that means is that we work for the community. We’re apart of the community ourselves whatever they want we want to try and implement it and that is what the whole purpose is and we want to take action and we want to make sure these ideas come out into action” said Samar Badwan , Human Relations Council, City of Greenville

But these meetings came out of concern.

“The genesis of tonight’s meeting really happened as a result of the rally in July that unfortunately put Greenville on the map not just on a national map but on a worldwide map” said Hudak

Over 70 ideas were shared and documented during the first meeting and throughout this second meeting, the participants narrowed down the ideas and brainstormed ways to make them a reality.

“So many possibilities different how about we just zoom into just 2 or 3 that are doable and say we are going to continue asking the question where do we go from here so we’ll be at this for a long time,” said Hudak