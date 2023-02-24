Police at scene of shooting on James H. Young Street at Hudson Barksdale Boulevard in Spartanburg, S.C., December 17, 2020 (WSPA)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg man was given a 25 year prison sentence for his role in a 2020 shooting.

Jolyne Rector-Mills, 19, pleaded guilty on Friday to voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime.

The crimes Mills pleaded guilty to occurred on Thursday, Dec. 17 on James H. Young Street in Spartanburg.

Mills and another individual reportedly attempted to rob Terrell Cohen and another man.

When Cohen tried to run away, Mills shot him. Farther down the street, police located the other victim in the front seat of a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police identified Mills thanks to a tip from witnesses and he was arrested five days later in Thomasville, North Carolina.

Police are still investigating possible accomplices in the robbery, but no charges have been made at this time.