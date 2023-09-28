SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Police Department is about to call a new building home. The new station is located on North Forest Street.

A tour was held for the new building Tuesday evening. Members of the department, city council and media were invited to attend.

Spartanburg Police Department gives tour of new headquarters

The building is two floors with many rooms equipped for all the departments.

Currently, their forensics department is in another building. This new station is a chance for everyone to be at the same place.

“On a personal level, I’m extremely proud of the fact that we finally have a facility befitting the professional men and women who work out of it to serve the public. It’s a point of pride for us,” said Chief Alonzo Thompson.

There will be a Community Room for people to talk to officers.

Thompson said the Headquarters is for residents, and visitors, of Spartanburg.

The department will be moving starting October 6th. Thompson said it’s an exciting time and wants to thank the city, citizens and builders for their support.

He said the move will not affect their response times.