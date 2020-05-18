Special Olympics North Carolina partners with professional athletes to provide virtual workout sessions

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Special Olympics North Carolina athletes are joining North Carolina’s top professional athletes in a series of virtual home workouts.

Amid the cancellation of in-person Special Olympics programming due to the coronavirus pandemic, fitness and nutrition resources have been adapted to meet the needs of athletes at home.

An exclusive opportunity for Special Olympics athletes, virtual workout sessions led by players from the North Carolina Football Club, comprised of Cary-based North Carolina FC and North Carolina Courage professional soccer teams, are held every Thursday evening at 5 p.m.

Registration is required.

Sharing personal experiences in coping with the cancellation of sports programming, athlete leaders give advice on maintaining healthy lifestyles off the field of play.

On May 8, the series began with a workout hosted by Jessica McDonald, a United States women’s national soccer team and North Carolina Courage player. Alex Comsia, North Carolina FC player, and his sister, a Special Olympics Canada athlete, led the session on May 14.

Each week, an average of 35 Special Olympics North Carolina athletes have participated in the sessions, strengthening their drive to train, regardless of the circumstances.

“We are grateful for our continued partnership with the North Carolina Football Club,” said SONC Health Director Ellen Fahey. “This is a unique opportunity for SONC athletes not only to train alongside some of North Carolina’s top athletes but for them to learn about the importance of healthy lifestyle choices as athletes.”