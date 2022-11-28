Lt. Reggie McPhatter in a photo from the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — A special wrestling tournament is planned to help a long-time North Carolina deputy and his family as he battles cancer.

Lt. Reggie McPhatter, who turns 57 on Wednesday, is fighting stage four cancer, the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office said.

McPhatter, who has been with the sheriff’s office for more than 12 years, is “well respected in our community,” said Scotland County Sheriff’s Office Capt. S.R. Dover.

The sheriff’s office has a special wrestling event called “The Fight for Lt. J. McPhatter” planned for Dec. 10, Dover said.

“We expect a large crowd for this event,” Dover said.

McPhatter is married and has a daughter and two sons.

The event is set up by Coastal Atlantic Grappling Entertainment and Atlantic Coast Wrestling.

The wrestling event will take place at the Laurinburg National Guard Armory at 1520 S Main St. with doors opening at 6 p.m. and fights starting at 7 p.m., officials said.

Proceeds will be donated to McPhatter and his family to help in his cancer fight.

The cost is $8 for adults with children under 12 free when they are with a paying adult.