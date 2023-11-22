RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A squirrel caused over 7,000 customer power outages on Tuesday morning in Raleigh. Some schools in the area were affected as well, according to the Duke Energy website and school websites.

The outage was reported around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. Raleigh police said that traffic lights were out between the Glenwood Avenue and Creedmoor Road corridors.

Police asked drivers to treat the intersection as a four-way stop.

According to their websites, Lynn Road Elementary and Jeffreys Grove Elementary schools were out of power.

Jeff Brooks with Duke Energy told CBS 17 that the power outage was caused by a squirrel that came into contact with one of the substations in the Leesville Road area. Around 7,200 customers were affected by the outage.

The power was restored at 9:20 a.m.