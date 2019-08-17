Stacey Abrams says she would be open to being a vice presidential candidate

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams said that she is open to being the Democratic presidential nominee’s vice presidential candidate, after declining to run for president earlier this week.

Abrams told The New York Times that she believed the “strongest contribution” that she could give to the presidential primary would be to “make sure our nominee is coming into an environment where there’s strong voter protections in place.” After narrowly losing the Georgia gubernatorial race in the fall, Abrams has focused on promoting and strengthening voter rights. Many Democrats believe that Abrams’ loss was due to voter suppression in Georgia, which affected African Americans in particular.

“I would be honored to be considered by any nominee. But my responsibility is to focus on the primary. And that means using the primary as an opportunity to build the apparatus to fight voter suppression,” Abrams said about potentially being named as a vice presidential nominee.

Abrams had publicly mulled a presidential bid for months, saying last spring that a 2020 campaign was “definitely on the table.” She told “CBS This Morning” in March that she was “just as capable of becoming the president of the United States as anyone running.”

Now, however, Abrams said she will focus on expanding the work of her voting rights activist organization, Fair Fight 2020. She also ruled out running for Senate in 2020.

“My decision not to run for the Senate was because I do not want to serve in the Senate. I think that there are people who are running who are the right people for that job. And I’m going to do my best to ensure that they can become the senator from Georgia,” Abrams said in the interview with The Times.

Abrams also declined to endorse any presidential candidate at the moment, saying: “I do not foresee making any decisions about the candidates in the primaries right now.”