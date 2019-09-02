Staff at Pitt-Greenville Airport work to revamp facility, services

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Staff members at the Pitt-Greenville Airport have been working to revamp and revitalize the airport.



“Not everything has changed, but a lot of things are starting to change and I think you’ll see customer service starting to improve out there,” said Mayor of Greenville, PJ Connelly.

Connelly says the airport’s finances are also improving. He says fuel sales and parking revenue have gone up.

“The airport is doing a lot better than it has in the past,” he said.

The airport’s also getting ready for a potential new airline. The additional airline is expected in the next year or so and would make two trips a day to Washington, DC.

Staff says the additional airline would also help make arrival and departure times more reliable for travelers.

“It’s not something you can take care of very fast, but our hopes are we can pick away at it and eventually it’s going to get to where people can really feel like they can rely on good service here,” said Bill Hopper, Executive Director, PGV.

Travelers can also expect a new restaurant in the terminal. The restaurant is expected to open in the coming days.