Stand down event held for veterans

CRYSTAL COAST, N.C. (WNCT) The beautiful shores of the Crystal Coast are home to thousands of veteran families.

Today all branches of the military were present to offer a helping hand in the very first Veterans Stand Down.

The term stand down originated after the Vietnam War.

Referring to a safe retreat for the unit’s returning home from combat.

Now the term embodies a safe environment for service members to receive care and acclimate with their communities.

The event encompassed 50 different vendors which brought community members for the sole mission of helping our veterans.

These vendors included: The American Legion, Veterans Benefits Association, the North Carolina Works Career Center, and many more.

Each veteran was given a signature sheet in which the goal was to acquire 10 different signatures from these vendors, therefore, showing that they received information on potential benefits or aid.

After successfully filling out their vendor sheet veterans were welcomed into the gear room where they were able to pick up household necessities such as hygiene kits, shoes, socks, and sleeping bags.

Often these items are the most overlooked during the holiday season, but essential, nonetheless.

Everything that you see before you were donated from a member of the community.