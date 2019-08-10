Staples holds back-to-school block party

School is starting soon and staples is celebrating with a back to school block party.

Staples in Greenville and Jacksonville are helping people get ready for school with all the supplies that they need.

The two day event gives customers access to 20% off on school supplies, raffles and giveaways.

All you have to do is show up with an event coupon.

Staples general manager in Greenville, Dan Moriarty, is happy with the block party event.

“Staples this year decided to kind of reach out to the community and get community involvement you know really be a part of the community and not just be another retailer in town. Just come out meet some people in the community and you know just have a good time,” Moriarty says.

Some of the vendors at the staples block party includes Bills Hot Dogs, and Kona Ice.

Staple customers can expect to see some more vendors at the store tomorrow.