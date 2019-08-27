Start to Atlantic Hurricane season has been uneventful; Might not end that way

The start of the Atlantic Hurricane season has been quiet, but during peak things can change.

Atlantic Hurricane season begins in June and ends in November.

The 2019 Atlantic Hurricane season has been slow and running behind the average, but not by much.

We have been quiet for the start of the season because there were a few factors inhibiting tropical development.

Strong westerly wind shear and dry air engulfed many systems that moved across the Caribbean Sea and open Atlantic Ocean.

As we enter the peak of the season many of these inhibiting factors are lessening, so we can not let our guard down.

During the peak of the season more disturbances will develop off the coast of Africa.

Over the past 20 years, there have been hurricanes that made impacts to North Carolina from mid September to the beginning of October:

Florence: September 16, 2018

Matthew: October 8, 2016

Isabel: September 18, 2003

Floyd: September 16, 1999

Now is a great time to get prepared and create a hurricane preparedness kit.

If you would like to learn more about the tropics and how to better prepare check out the National Weather Service Newport/Morehead City.