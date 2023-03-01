Oh, the things you could buy. (File: Getty)

GARNER, N.C. (WGHP) — Leslie Husted, of Benson, won a $1 million Powerball prize the day before she turned 58, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I won’t forget this birthday.T hat’s for sure,” Husted said.

While sitting in her living room watching the news, Husted heard about an unclaimed $1 million Powerball ticket in her town.

“I was sitting there watching, and I just got this funny feeling that it could be us,” Husted said. “When they said, ‘Nobody has come forward yet,’ I started shaking.”

Husted said she called her husband before she checked the ticket.

“I just told him, ‘I think we might have won a million dollars,’” she said.

Husted bought her $2 ticket for the Feb. 20 drawing from Murphy Express on N.C. 42 West in Garner. She said her husband told her to go look at their numbers to see if they won.

“I went to go check the ticket, and then I just started screaming,” Husted said.

Her winning ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls in the drawing. Husted said she and her husband used their anniversary date for one of the numbers and then picked the rest at random. The odds of matching all five white balls are 1 in 11.6 million.

Husted claimed her prize at lottery headquarters Tuesday. After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $712,501.

She said she wants to save the winnings for her retirement.