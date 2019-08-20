State, FEMA approve $19.1 million to acquire flood-prone areas in N.C.

Many locations in Eastern North Carolina received approved funding to help bring down disaster-related damages.

The approved funding will acquire 130 residential structures in North Carolina following Hurricane Florence.

This funding will eliminate certain properties that have repetitive damage from flooding.

The awarded money structures will be either purchased from the current owners or discuss building elevation improvements.

If the home is acquired, it will be demolished to return the land to open space.

Chad Strawn, Assistant Director of Planning & Development for Craven County, stated “by us removing the structures from the land and returning it to a natural state it will prevent future losses. It will also protect individuals that live there.”

Here in the East, 3 counties will receive roughly in total $7.7 million for 43 structures.

The city of Jacksonville will receive $1.7 million and New Bern will be awarded $191,000.

The Hazard Mitigation Supervisor, Jason Pleasant, from North Carolina Emergency Management said “this is actually really good news for us to be able to get this stuff going so early. We have to submit an award a year after the disaster which we are far ahead of that timeline as it stands right now.”

For more on the funding check out North Carolina Department of Public Safety.