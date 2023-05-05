RALEIGH – The State Highway Patrol proudly welcomed 36 new troopers today at a graduation ceremony held for the 158th Basic Highway Patrol School. The ceremony celebrates 14 weeks of extensive training to prepare the graduates for a worthwhile career in law enforcement.

The ceremony was held on the grounds of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol Training Academy in Raleigh. Department of Public Safety Secretary Eddie M. Buffaloe, Jr. served as guest speaker and provided congratulatory remarks to the graduates. The oath of office was administered by Judge Fred Gore of the North Carolina Court of Appeals. Lieutenant Colonel Daryl Conley, deputy commander of the State Highway Patrol, provided remarks to the newest sworn members of the State Highway Patrol.

“Today is an exciting accomplishment, one you should take great pride in realizing,” said Conley. “The most rewarding and satisfying days are ahead of you though, a real opportunity to help others and better your community through a career of service to our state.”

The new state troopers will report to their respective duty stations on Monday, May 22, to begin a demanding field training program. A list of the graduates with their home county and assigned duty station is attached. A photograph of the graduating class will be available at the following link: https://www.facebook.com/NCHighwayPatrol