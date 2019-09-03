State of Emergency, evacuations across ENC due to Dorian

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) WNCT brings you the latest on State of Emergency and evacuations due to Dorian.
- State of Emergency for North Topsail Beach
- State of Emergency for Cape Carteret
- State of Emergency, red flags for Atlantic Beach
- State of Emergency issued for Burgaw
- Craven County declares State of Emergency in preparation for Dorian
- State of Emergency issued for Dare County
- Outer Banks order mandatory evacuations as Dorian track targets NC coast
- City of New Bern declares State of Emergency due to Hurricane Dorian
- State of Emergency declared for Havelock
- State of Emergency issued for Onslow County
- State of Emergency issued for Jacksonville
- State of Emergency, voluntary evacuation issued for Morehead City
- Currituck County issues State of Emergency, evacuation order for Outer Banks
- State of Emergency declared for Richlands
- Duplin County issues State of Emergency
- State of Emergency issued for Town of Maysville
- Carteret County issues mandatory evacuation, State of Emergency
- Gov. Cooper issues mandatory evacuation for all N.C. barrier islands
- Washington Co. declares State of Emergency due to Hurricane Dorian
- Surf City announces mandatory evacuations for residents, visitors ahead of Dorian
- State of Emergency, voluntary evacuation for Swansboro
- Pamlico County issues voluntary evacuation
- Mandatory evacuation orders issued for Corolla and Carova in OBX
- Tyrrell County has issued a State of Emergency