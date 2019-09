CAPE CARTERET, N.C. (WNCT) Officials have declared a State of Emergency of the Town of Cape Carteret ahead of Dorian effective Tuesday at 8 a.m.

According to a press release, a voluntary evacuation will start on Tuesday at 8 a.m.

A mandatory evacuation order may be issued at a future date, officials said.

Officials said that a curfew will go into effect on Thursday at 6 p.m. and will remain until further notice.