State of Emergency for North Topsail Beach

As Hurricane Dorian inches closer to the Carolinas, residents on the coast are taking precaution.

William Hamm says he visits North Topsail Beach every Labor Day weekend. He and his wife expect to stay in their Richlands vacation home, but will evacuate if the storm moves closer to land.

“If the storm track stays as it is, we will be out of here,” said Hamm.

Sunday, the mayor for the town of North Topsail Beach declared a State of Emergency for the area.

But that’s not stopping visitors like Taylor Rudnisky to stay put in their vacation home. Monday morning, the owner of the vacation home Rudnisky is staying at, helped place shutters. Rudnisky says unless there’s a mandatory evacuation he will remain in NTB.

Other people tell 9OYS their home is boarded up, outdoor furniture is locked up, and some have planned to evacuate. One man said he planned to ride out the potential storm.

The town advises people to review their hurricane plan, register for the Code RED system and prepare your home for potential flooding.