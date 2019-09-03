State of Emergency issued for Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Mayor of Jacksonville, Sammy Phillips, has issued a State of Emergency for the city.

According to release, employees of Jacksonville are authorized to go upon private property for the purpose of removing debris which is clogging or may clog storm drains, streams or other watercourses.

Jacksonville Mayor Sammy Phillips has signed a State of Emergency Declaration for the City of Jacksonville. The documents were signed at 11AM, Tuesday, September 3, 2019.

The declaration is a result of the threat of Hurricane Dorian.

“There is a serious threat to our Citizens and to our property. Given the wide swath of the Cone of Uncertainty, it is wise to take this action,” said Mayor Phillips. Doing so allows the City to be prepared and potentially to receive reimbursement for such actions.”

Onslow County will open shelters starting at 7 AM Thursday.

The City is urging residents who feel unsafe to go to one of the Counties operated shelters.

They are the Jacksonville Commons and Dixon middle schools, and the Swansboro and Richlands high schools.

The City will suspend garbage and recycling collection Thursday and Friday.

For Thursday and Friday routes, the City may be able to pick up recycling and trash on Saturday, depending on whether the County landfill opens.

City facilities will operate as normal as long as they can.

Jacksonville Transit will operate as long as they can safely.

“We are going to get high winds,” said Mayor Phillips. Please make sure that things around your home are picked up and don’t become objects flying around.”

The City of Jacksonville Citizen Phone bank will open Wednesday morning to help. That number is 938-5200. That’s the regular City Hall number.

“We want Jacksonville residents to know we’re here to help,” said Phillips. Everyone should assess their personal safety and prepare for the worse.”

City officials urge everyone to have a hurricane kit and to prepare for seven days without power. You may find information at JacksonvilleNC.gov on such kits.

The City is working to keep water and sewer systems operating, but these large storms are dangerous and cause significant damage to utilities and homes.

The City will continue to monitor the storm.

Should a curfew be needed, it would likely be during the worst of the storm.

Re-entry passes for businesses only can be obtained at the Jacksonville-Onslow Chamber of Commerce at 1099 Gum Branch Road. These passes are not for residents.

The City webpage will be the hub, it’s at www.jacksonvillenc.gov.

The State of Emergency will continue until further notice.