State of Emergency issued for Onslow County, shelters will be provided

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Onslow County declared State of Emergency for unincorporated areas with voluntary evacuation and shelters will be provided, according to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.

The citizen phone bank established to answer any hurricane or shelter related questions is 910-989-5027.

The phone bank will be operational from today until 6 pm but extended to 24 hours starting Wednesday morning.

Shelters will be established beginning Thursday morning at 7 am.

These consist of the Commons (special needs and pet-friendly), Swansboro High, Dixon Middle, and Richlands High.

County officials are recommending any special needs citizens attempt to stay with family outside the hazard area.

The Commons will be set up for special needs but any type of generator malfunction could create a life-threatening issue.