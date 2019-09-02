State of Emergency to go into effect Monday in Hyde County

A State of Emergency has been issued to begin Monday at 5:00am in Hyde County as Hurricane Dorian threatens.

Local officials will meet again on Monday at 1:00 pm to discuss the forecast and any additional emergency protective measures necessitated by the weather conditions.

Individuals should remain vigilant and review their household hurricane and evacuation plans to ensure they are prepared to take action if necessary. If you do not have a hurricane plan, you can visit https://www.ready.gov/make-a-plan for step-by-step guidance on how to plan and prepare for them. It is strongly recommended that Hyde County residents and nonresident property owners have their preparations completed by Monday at sunset and ready to take action as early as Tuesday.