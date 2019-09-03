State of Emergency, voluntary evacuation for Swansboro

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) Mayor Davis has issued a State of Emergency and a voluntary evacuation for Swansboro.

Yard Waste pickup in Swansboro has been suspended this week.

At the time, solid waste is running on normal schedule.

Onslow County will open a shelter at the Swansboro High School on Thursday at 7:00 am.

Swansboro Mayor Davis has signed a proclamation declaring Swansboro a State of Emergency and called for a Voluntary Evacuation effective Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.

The Onslow County Phone Bank (910) 989-5027 will be operational today from 8:30 am – 6:00 pm and beginning Thursday morning until further notice.

Swansboro Town Hall will be open for normal business at least through Wednesday evening at 5:00 pm.

Staff is evaluating the storm and will determine a time to open its Emergency Operations Center on Thursday.

When the EOC is opened, the phone at Town Hall (910) 326-4428 will be forwarded to the EOC.