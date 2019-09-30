State superintendent surprises teacher, students with iPads

It was a shot in the dark, according to Pitt County Schools teacher, Tracy Moore, that turned into the best surprise.

“It’s for her math class but also to help students engage in their next steps beyond high school and we hope these help,” said Mark Johnson, North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Pitt County Schools teacher Tracy Moore and State Superintendent Mark Johnson hugging after the big surprise. Scroll for more photos.

“Absolutely blown away. I had no idea, absolutely no idea and the best part was the students were there to see it,” said Moore.

Johnson surprised J.H. Rose High School Algebra teacher Tracy Moore with 100 brand new iPads Monday morning.

Moore was shocked!

“We really needed the technology here. All of our exams are given on computers and my students needed my practice using the computers,” Moore said.

She wrote a letter to Johnson in August requesting iPads for her students.

“A lot of them don’t have computers at home,” she explains.

Johnson was happy to help.

“We’re so grateful for leaders like Ms.Moore and we want to encourage as much as we can succeed in every classroom. All across the state this is something that we’re happy to be able to do and we hope to be able to do it for even more classrooms across the state,” Johnson said.

The iPads are part of a yearly state budget that Johnson is working to distribute.

“I have made efforts to streamline how we use funds I want more money getting out of Raleigh and into classrooms and by those efforts, we actually saved enough money to buy iPads,” he said.

Today I visited Junius H. Rose High School in Pitt County to surprise math teacher Tracey Moore with 100 new iPads to be used in her math classes and throughout the school. I hope you enjoy the #iPads!#NCEd pic.twitter.com/GJKU6iH9lD — NC Sup. Mark Johnson (@MarkRJohnsonNC) September 30, 2019

Moore said she’s thankful to know her voice and her students’ needs were heard on the state level.

“He read my email. That’s huge. It wasn’t an assistant reading it, it wasn’t just a formal reply. It was something about feeling heard and being heard. That is huge for my students to be able to know the top dog will hear you, that’s important,” said Moore.

The class was gifted 100 brand new iPads from State Superintendent Mark Johnson.