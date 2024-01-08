RALEIGH, N.C. — Tommy Scott of Statesville tried his luck on a $5 scratch-off and won the first $100,000 top prize in the new Money Bag game.

Scott bought his lucky ticket from Shell 115 on Wilkesboro Highway in Statesville. He arrived at lottery headquarters on January 2 to claim his prize and, after required tax withholdings, took home $71,501.

The Money Bag game just debuted with four $100,000 top prizes. Three $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

For details on how $11.1 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Iredell County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.